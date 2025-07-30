Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
The Dallas Cowboys are reshuffling the deck along the offensive line following the injuries to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton and Rob Jones, who has been working with the ones.
Guyton suffered a fractured bone in his knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for four to six weeks, while Jones is expected to miss a few months after suffering a broken bone in his neck.
One of the players who was expected to see extended reps in Guyton's absence was Ajani Cornelius, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for
Unfortunately for Cornelius, who is competing for a roster spot, he found himself in hot water on Wednesday afternoon and was given the boot from practice for getting involved in a fight
That's not the kind of impression you want to give when you could already be on the roster bubble.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer warned players earlier in camp that the next players to fight risked being kicked out of practice, and were guaranteed to be removed from the field if they threw a punch.
MORE: Former Super Bowl starter latest Cowboys o-lineman to miss practice
According to practice spectators, Cornelius did exactly that, throwing a punch before getting sent to the showers early.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc