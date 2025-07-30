Dallas Cowboys 2025 rookie class' Madden NFL 26 ratings revealed
The Dallas Cowboys are back on the practice field on Wednesday afternoon after a much-deserved day off following two physical days at training camp in full pads.
The team is hoping to come into the year as healthy as possible, though starting left tackle Tyler Guyton has already suffered an injury that could sideline him for the start of the season.
Another thing the Cowboys will be leaning on is their young talent on the roster.
MORE: Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
A youthful offensive line will be looking to protect quarterback Dak Prescott, and rookie Tyler Booker plans on helping lead that charge. EA Sports seems to be a believer.
Booker, along with the rest of the 2025 NFL Draft class, got some news every new pro wants when their player ratings for Madden NFL 26 were revealed.
EA Sports' Madden NFL franchise is the most iconic sports game franchise in history. Seeing your name in the game has to be a surreal feeling.
MORE: Stephen Jones gaslights Cowboys fan base over confusing negotiation tactics
Booker leads the charge in the Cowboys' rookies' ratings with a 77 overall.
Training camp standout Donovan Ezeiruaku follows close behind, along with third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. and speedy running back Jaydon Blue.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 rookie class Madden NFL 26 player ratings
- Tyler Booker, LG: 77 overall
- Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE: 75 overall
- Shavon Revel Jr., CB: 74 overall
- Jaydon Blue, RB: 72 overall
- Phil Mafah, RB: 68 overall
- Shemar James, LB: 66 overall
- Ajani Cornelius, OT: 65 overall
- Jay Toia, DT: 65 overall
- Tommy Akingbesote, DT: 65
MORE: Shavon Revel injury update shows some optimism from Cowboys
Four Cowboys rookies have a 70 or better rating, while five are below that line.
One thing is for sure: Jaydon Blue fans are going to find a way to say that 72 overall rating is disrespectful. The former Texas Longhorns star will hopefully have the folks updating that rating after the first week of the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before
Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes
Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years
Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc