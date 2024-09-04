Tom Brady previews storylines for Cowboys vs. Browns in Week 1
We are just four days away from the Dallas Cowboys season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Cowboys will kick off their 2024 season on Sunday, September 8, at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX. While Cowboys fans are excited to see the team get the season underway, other NFL fans will be tuning in for Tom Brady's broadcasting debut.
Brady signed a lucrative deal with FOX Sports that will have him calling games throughout the season.
NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The future Hall of Famer appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week to preview some of the storylines for the Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 showdown and he appears to be as excited as everyone else to get the season underway.
Brady pointed out the fact that no one really knows who they will be this season, so the first week will say a lot about the direction each team could be headed as the season goes on.
From Deshaun Watson to the Dallas Cowboys defense, Trevon Diggs and others coming back from injury and Dak Prescott building off of the best season of his professional career, there is a lot to look forward to.
Sunday can't get here fast enough.
