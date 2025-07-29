Cowboy Roundup: Top training camp battle to watch, Tyler Guyton injury reaction
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been quite the start to the week. On Monday evening, Cowboys fans everywhere were spiraling after reports surfaced that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was "feared" to have torn his ACL.
Luckily, the Cowboys avoided the worst-case scenario, but Guyton will still be sidelined for the next four to six weeks.
Dallas has some in-house candidates who could be intriguing options -- like Asim Richards and former Super Bowl starter Hakeem Adeniji -- so it will be interesting to see what direction the team goes. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, has praised both men earlier in camp.
Outside of the Guyton scare, Dallas is still dealing with the Micah Parsons contract saga.
Tuesday gives everyone a chance to take a deep breath as the team does not take the field for practice this afternoon, and reset after a chaotic 24 hours.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed in the madness. Indulge.
Top training camp battle worth watching
Jake Ferguson is locked in as TE1 after signing his four-year contract extension with the team, which includes $30 million in guarantees, but who will lock up the TE2 spot? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the heated competition, which appears to be coming down to former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker and 2024 undrafted free agent Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Fan reaction to Tyler Guyton injury
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the fan reaction from the Guyton injury drama that had the entire fanbase in shambles.
Cowboys Quick Hits
