Dallas Cowboys work out trio of DBs with experience under Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys know all too well what it's like to have a secondary decimated by injuries. This season, the team is looking to bring in some camp bodies to get them through the next month of training camp and the NFL preseason.
With All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and third-round 2025 NFL draft pick Shavon Revel recovering from season-ending injuries a year ago and Caelen Carson recovering from offseason surgery, the team is checking out some reinforcements.
Following Monday's practice session, it was reported that the Cowboys have worked out four defensive backs in Oxnard: Thomas Graham, Harrison Hand, Christian Holmes, and Christian Matthew, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
MORE: DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' & he reveals future plans
An interesting note about the group of cornerbacks is that all but Holmes spent a brief tenure under Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus while he was head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Hand was a fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 draft. The 26-year-old spent the 2022 season under Eberflus in Chicago.
Graham was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and spent just over a year with the team before being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: Cowboys' biggest strength entering NFL preseason will give QBs nightmares
Matthew, who was tied for fifth in the nation in pass breakups during his time at Valdosta State, was a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He spent part of the 2023 season on the Bears' practice squad before becoming a free agent.
Holmes, the lone player of the group who did not play under Eberflus, has spent three years in the league with NFC East rivals. After being selected in Round 7 of the 2022 draft by the Washington Commanders, he briefly signed with the New York Giants last summer.
Whether any of the players sign a deal in Dallas remains to be seen, but don't expect them to be much more than camp bodies while the team waits for its secondary to get back to full strength.
