George Pickens' comments about future with Cowboys will excite fans
George Pickens has been making an immediate impact with the Dallas Cowboys since joining the team in a post-NFL draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The disgruntled wide receiver got a fresh start in Dallas, and wasted no time getting comfortable in his new home.
Pickens and fellow star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb immediately built a strong bond and have been inseparable during training camp, while his chemistry with Dak Prescott has been highlighted from Day 1.
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice
During Monday's practice session in Oxnard, Prescott and Pickens linked up for their first big downfield play of camp. And, of course, there was a joyful celebration.
After practice, Pickens spoke to 105.3 The Fan about his future and whether he can see Dallas becoming a permanent home.
Much to pleasure of Cowboys Nation, Pickens was very open to the idea.
153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision
"Most definitely," he said, but he noted he wants to focus on finishing the season first. If he is able to make the impact that many believe he will, keeping him in Big D moving forward will become a top priority for the team.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. With Lamb on the opposite side, those 100 extra yards could be well within reach.
