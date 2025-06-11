Surprising Cowboys UDFA standout getting first-team offensive reps
The Dallas Cowboys get minicamp underway at The Star in Frisco, Texas, this week, and it is clear that head coach Brian Schottenheimer's love for building a competitive environment is paying off.
As Dallas ramps up its workouts, there are several intriguing position battles that are emerging through minicamp that will continue into training camp.
While the battle for RB1 and the starting middle linebacker role from the team's offseason acquisitions will generate the most attention, the tight end battle is looking like one to watch, with Brevyn Spann-Ford getting some love from the coaching staff.
Following Day 1 of minicamp, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted Spann-Ford has continued receiving first-team reps and praised the tight end for his "consistency."
"More reps with the ones for TE Brevyn Spann-Ford," Harris wrote. "He’s been one of the consistent standouts in media availabilities."
Last season, Spann-Ford played in all 17 games, with 305 snaps on offense and 114 snaps on special teams. He was targeted just 14 times on offense, hauling in nine catches for 88 yards.
Spann-Ford signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota following the 2024 NFL draft, and impressed the team enough during training camp to make the final 53-man roster.
There is no denying the excitement surrounding Spann-Ford and his raw talent, so it will be interesting to monitor how he continues to land first-team reps leading up to the season.
You're on high alert, Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.
