Jake Ferguson steals show in Cowboys' second training camp practice
The energy surrounding the Dallas Cowboys' first training camp under head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been infectious.
It truly feels like a new era is underway for Dallas, while they practice in front of the crowd in Oxnard, California.
This past Tuesday, the Cowboys held their first practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, and second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland stole the show after a beautiful interception from quarterback Dak Prescott.
Day 2'a show stealer is from the offensive side of the ball, tight end Jake Ferguson, who is looking for a bounce-back year.
Ferguson made a pair of great catches that Jon Machota of The Athletic shared on his X account. The clip below was a massive play downfield from the connection of Prescott and Ferguson.
The fourth-year tight end is kind of entering a make-or-break year with the Cowboys. After a Pro Bowl season in year two, the hope was that Ferguson would make the leap in year three to become a potential All-Pro caliber tight end.
However, injuries slowed Ferguson down, as he suffered a foot injury in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
It wasn't the ideal season for Ferguson last year, but the hope is that a strong performance in training camp could lead Ferguson back to that Pro Bowl mentality.
