Cowboys' Asim Richards starts LT drills immediately after Tyler Guyton injury news
Dallas Cowboys Nation collectively held its breath on Monday evening when news surfaced that the team feared starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a torn ACL near the end of the practice session.
Guyton walked off the field under his own power, flanked by the team's medical staff and superstar EDGE Micah Parsons, as everyone hoped for positive news.
Shortly after the initial "torn ACL fear" report, Cowboys insiders revealed that Guyton avoided the worst-case scenario and did not suffer a torn ACL. Instead, he was officially diagnosed with a bone fracture that will not require surgery. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Potential Tyler Guyton replacements for Cowboys following knee injury
So, with Guyton out for the next month, who could the team turn to in his absence? One in-house option that immediately jumps out is 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards.
Richards has played in 21 games since being drafted out of the University of North Carolina, with just one start.
Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice
Before Monday's news about Guyton, Richards was seen getting reps at right tackle with the second-team unit. Immediately after Guyton went down, Richards began working on left tackle pass protection drills with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.
Richards is a versatile offensive lineman who can play tackle and guard, and he has even worked out as a "jumbo" tight end during this year's training camp.
It will be interesting to see who the Cowboys plug in to replace Guyton in the interim, but we will have to wait until Wednesday to officially get our answer, because the team is off on Tuesday.
