Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Asim Richards starts LT drills immediately after Tyler Guyton injury news

Asim Richards, who had been working with the second-team offense at right tackle, immediately began working at left tackle following the Tyler Guyton injury news.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys Nation collectively held its breath on Monday evening when news surfaced that the team feared starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a torn ACL near the end of the practice session.

Guyton walked off the field under his own power, flanked by the team's medical staff and superstar EDGE Micah Parsons, as everyone hoped for positive news.

Shortly after the initial "torn ACL fear" report, Cowboys insiders revealed that Guyton avoided the worst-case scenario and did not suffer a torn ACL. Instead, he was officially diagnosed with a bone fracture that will not require surgery. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.

MORE: Potential Tyler Guyton replacements for Cowboys following knee injury

So, with Guyton out for the next month, who could the team turn to in his absence? One in-house option that immediately jumps out is 2023 fifth-round pick Asim Richards.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Richards has played in 21 games since being drafted out of the University of North Carolina, with just one start.

MORE: Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

Before Monday's news about Guyton, Richards was seen getting reps at right tackle with the second-team unit. Immediately after Guyton went down, Richards began working on left tackle pass protection drills with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

Richards is a versatile offensive lineman who can play tackle and guard, and he has even worked out as a "jumbo" tight end during this year's training camp.

It will be interesting to see who the Cowboys plug in to replace Guyton in the interim, but we will have to wait until Wednesday to officially get our answer, because the team is off on Tuesday.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

WATCH: Best highlights & videos from Cowboys sixth training camp practice

DEEP BREATHS: Tyler Guyton, Cowboys avoid worst case scenario after torn ACL fear

TRENCH WARFARE: Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage during sixth training camp practice

$$$ MOVES: DaRon Bland, Cowboys contract talks 'ongoing' as he reveals future plans

VIRAL: 153-pound KaVontae Turpin levels 332-pound Tyler Smith in training camp collision

DCC PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News