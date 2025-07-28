Cowboys not given much hope in latest NFL power rankings ahead of 2025 season
A new year should mean a fresh dose of optimism, and that is exactly what is happening around the Dallas Cowboys this summer.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer is bringing an energy that feels like it was needed for the players and the fanbase.
The 2024 season is a dark chapter the team would like to close.
Unfortunately, the latest NFL power rankings by Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano have America's Team potentially down in the dumps again for the 2025 season.
Dallas barely cracks the top 20, as the 19th-best team in the NFL in his latest power rankings.
"It’s easy to blame the Cowboys’ bad 2024 season on losing quarterback Dak Prescott for half of last year. But they were 3-5 before he got hurt, and their defense was pretty hideous in most of those games," he wrote.
"Prescott will be back, and adding receiver George Pickens to complement CeeDee Lamb will certainly help. As usual, it would’ve been nice if they fixed their running back spot (unless you’re a believer in the Javonte Williams-Miles Sanders tandem). That defense is going to be a problem again, too. As usual, they didn’t do nearly enough in the offseason to improve."
Apparently, Fox Sports did not get the memo about bringing in good vibes to start the 2025 preseason. It's up to the Cowboys to prove everyone wrong.
