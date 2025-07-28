Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets potentially devastating injury news

The Dallas Cowboys fear they have lost starting offensive tackle Tyler Guyton for the season after he left Monday's training camp practice with a leg injury.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is still in its early stages, but they have already suffered a slew of devastating early injuries.

That trend continued on Monday, when presumed starting offensive tackle Tyler Guyton went down with a leg injury and was forced to exit practice with the help of the team's medical staff and superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Now, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it appears that the Cowboys' worst fears have come true with Guyton and he has lost for the season with a torn ACL

"Sources: starting OT Tyler Guyton, who went down in practice today, is feared to have torn his ACL heading into the MRI," Rapoport said on X. "A significant blow to Dallas’ offensive line if tests confirm, as big things were expected of the former first-rounder."

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is now the third major injury the Cowboys have suffered offensively in recent days, with offensive guard Rob Jones being lost with a neck injury, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford now expected to miss time with an ankle injury.

Last season as a rookie, Guyton, the team's 2024 first-round pick, struggled mightily in the starting role, ranking 116th among graded tackles by PFF in run blocking grade at 51.3, 81st out in the league in pass blocking grade with a 60.2, and 115th overall out of 140 graded tackles in overall grade. He also allowed six sacks in 15 games, which ranked 120th in the NFL, while committing 18 penalties in 2024, ranking him 139th out of 140 in that category.

And yet, this season, Guyton entered the fold as the team's frontrunner to be the starter in Week 1 at left tackle.

Now with Guyton likely set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season, Asim Richards will be the Cowboys' likely replacement at the left tackle position.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

