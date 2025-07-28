Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets potentially devastating injury news
Dallas Cowboys training camp is still in its early stages, but they have already suffered a slew of devastating early injuries.
That trend continued on Monday, when presumed starting offensive tackle Tyler Guyton went down with a leg injury and was forced to exit practice with the help of the team's medical staff and superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Now, according to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it appears that the Cowboys' worst fears have come true with Guyton and he has lost for the season with a torn ACL
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Guyton bringing new intensity, ready for breakout year
"Sources: starting OT Tyler Guyton, who went down in practice today, is feared to have torn his ACL heading into the MRI," Rapoport said on X. "A significant blow to Dallas’ offensive line if tests confirm, as big things were expected of the former first-rounder."
This is now the third major injury the Cowboys have suffered offensively in recent days, with offensive guard Rob Jones being lost with a neck injury, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford now expected to miss time with an ankle injury.
Last season as a rookie, Guyton, the team's 2024 first-round pick, struggled mightily in the starting role, ranking 116th among graded tackles by PFF in run blocking grade at 51.3, 81st out in the league in pass blocking grade with a 60.2, and 115th overall out of 140 graded tackles in overall grade. He also allowed six sacks in 15 games, which ranked 120th in the NFL, while committing 18 penalties in 2024, ranking him 139th out of 140 in that category.
MORE: Cowboys guard getting first-team reps, mentoring Tyler Booker, suffers serious neck injury
And yet, this season, Guyton entered the fold as the team's frontrunner to be the starter in Week 1 at left tackle.
Now with Guyton likely set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season, Asim Richards will be the Cowboys' likely replacement at the left tackle position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie