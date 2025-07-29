Cowboys' perfect in-house Tyler Guyton replacement is former Super Bowl starter
The Dallas Cowboys are being forced to re-shuffle the deck along the offensive line following an injury to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton during Monday afternoon's training camp practice session.
The former first-round pick went down with a knee injury, which was later diagnosed as a bone fracture in his knee that will force him to miss four to six weeks.
While Guyton is sidelined, the team will need to find a replacement to protect the blindside of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Luckily for Dallas, the right man for the job could already be on the roster.
During the NFL offseason, the Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a former Super Bowl starter.
Adeniji can play both tackle and guard and has big game experience after starting for the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI, which was a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Before Monday's practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer briefly discussed Adeniji and had some praise for the versatile lineman.
"Big, powerful man, uses his hands really really well," Schottenheimer said. "He's one of those guys that, because of his size and his width, he's hard to get around. If the speed rushers don't get him off the jump, it's hard for them because he's so big and strong.
"He can anchor. He can absorb the bull-rush and kind of sit down and stop moving. In the run game, he's just a big, powerful man who can move people. Plays with good, low pad level. He gets his chin under the facemask, and he's able to lift people, so kudos to the scouting department and what they've done bringing some of these guys in."
While Dallas would love to have Guyton on the field for the season opener, it's nice to see the coaching staff have confidence in some of the guys who may be called on to replace him for the immediate future.
If Adeniji gets the call, let's hope he puts his championship experience to good use.
