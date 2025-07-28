Cowboys Country

Frustrated Cowboys star listed as potential training camp trade candidate

One of the Dallas Cowboys' frustrated star players has been named a potential trade candidate during training camp.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got a little physical this past Sunday as the team started the portion of training camp practices with pads.

Even with the news that the pads were coming on, the biggest story revolving around the Cowboys during camp is the contract negotiations with Micah Parsons.

However, what if the front office has something else in mind for the future of their star linebacker?

MORE: Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons snubbed from Madden NFL 26 '99 Club'

Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker released a list of potential trade candidates during training camp, and Parsons managed to make the list.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs sign autographs during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs sign autographs during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Since being drafted 12th overall in 2021, Parsons has become one of the finest defenders in the NFL. In that span, the former Nittany Lion has accrued 2.70 PFF Wins Above Replacement, which trails only Myles Garrett," he wrote. "On top of that, Parsons has secured an 89.7 PFF overall grade or better in all four seasons, including at least a 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in every season.

MORE: Cowboys' biggest strength entering NFL preseason will give QBs nightmares

"Fortunately for Dallas, Parsons has not outwardly held out or made more of a display surrounding his contract. If the front office can’t pony up a deal that surpasses Watt’s, then one of the league’s best young players could suit up in a new home — as unfathomable as it still might seem."

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Listen, Jerry Jones is not trading someone who can make money for his franchise. But if he did, the pitchforks would be heading to AT&T Stadium.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025

5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal

Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie

All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp

CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News