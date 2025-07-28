Frustrated Cowboys star listed as potential training camp trade candidate
The Dallas Cowboys got a little physical this past Sunday as the team started the portion of training camp practices with pads.
Even with the news that the pads were coming on, the biggest story revolving around the Cowboys during camp is the contract negotiations with Micah Parsons.
However, what if the front office has something else in mind for the future of their star linebacker?
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker released a list of potential trade candidates during training camp, and Parsons managed to make the list.
"Since being drafted 12th overall in 2021, Parsons has become one of the finest defenders in the NFL. In that span, the former Nittany Lion has accrued 2.70 PFF Wins Above Replacement, which trails only Myles Garrett," he wrote. "On top of that, Parsons has secured an 89.7 PFF overall grade or better in all four seasons, including at least a 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in every season.
"Fortunately for Dallas, Parsons has not outwardly held out or made more of a display surrounding his contract. If the front office can’t pony up a deal that surpasses Watt’s, then one of the league’s best young players could suit up in a new home — as unfathomable as it still might seem."
Listen, Jerry Jones is not trading someone who can make money for his franchise. But if he did, the pitchforks would be heading to AT&T Stadium.
