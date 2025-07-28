Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku hits Omega Psi Phi stroll to get hyped for practice
The Dallas Cowboys are officially kicking off Week 2 of training camp practice in Oxnard, California, on Monday afternoon, and it will be interesting to see who establishes themselves as the next breakout star.
During the first week, rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was virtually unblockable and one of the clear standouts at camp.
Ezeiruaku, who was the team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the last member of the team's rookie class to sign his contract, but he wasted no time making an impact on the field.
On Monday, before the Cowboys kicked off practice, Ezeiruaku brought the energy and was hyping up his teammates while representing his fratenity, Omega Psi Phi, by hitting part of the Ques stroll.
It's easy to see why Ezeiruaku is becoming an instant fan favorite.
It's been just two weeks since Ezeiruaku signed his rookie contract -- a four-year deal worth $10.1 million, with approximately 84.5 percent guaranteed.
In his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, and 16.5 sacks, the second most in the nation. Ezeiruaku was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
Now, he's ready to wreak havoc in NFL.
