Trevon Diggs apologizes to reporter, gifts him nuts after confrontation

The frustration from Cowboys star Trevon Diggs burst out after the team's loss on Sunday. However, the cornerback is willing to laugh at his own anger.

Tyler Reed

Losing is never fun, especially when you are a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, the Cowboys are under the microscope every season. It's part of the territory of being with the most iconic franchise in the NFL. So, when bad things happen to the team, more eyes are on what is happening around the franchise.

Trevon Diggs found that out after the team's Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, Diggs confronted a member of the Dallas media and had a few things to say. On Wednesday, Diggs owned his comments and decided to have a little fun with his overreaction.

It seems all is well. Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas and Diggs have cleared the air and will now enjoy some Dee's Nuts, a peanut company with a similar name to Diggs' comments toward Leslie on Sunday.

It is excellent that the two can have fun with a moment that seemed like a microcosm of how the Cowboys' season has gone so far. Also, it's good on Diggs for realizing his overreaction and good on Leslie for realizing just how big these moments are for the athletes and understanding that emotions run high in situations like this.

Tyler Reed
