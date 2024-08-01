Trevon Diggs claps back after top 10 cornerback snub
ESPN recently went through a series where NFL executives, coaches, and scouts selected the 10 best players at every position. When they got to cornerbacks, there was one name left off the list that raised some eyebrows, Trevon DIggs.
Diggs is aware his name was left off the list and clearly doesn't believe he should have been.
In fact, he even brought up his teammate with the Dallas Cowboys, DaRon Bland, saying no one on the list can do what they do on the field.
Diggs was at least an honorable mention but Bland didn't even get that much of a nod despite a record-setting breakout campaign in 2023.
MORE: Dak Prescott disrespected again; fails to crack top 15 of NFL Top 100 list
With Diggs missing the majority of the season with a torn ACL, Bland stepped up and had nine interceptions. He returned five of them for touchdowns, setting an NFL record in the process. As good as he was in 2023, Bland is far from a one-hit wonder. The fifth-round pick had five interceptions as a rookie, giving him 14 in two years.
Diggs enters his fifth year in the NFL with 18 picks under his belt. He had 11 in 2021 and while that number has dropped since then, he's become a far better cover corner. Perhaps this snub will be extra motivation for him to get back on top in 2024.
