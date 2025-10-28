Trevon Diggs' Cowboys future gets update directly from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are used to dealing with a 24/7 soap opera, so when All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was placed into concussion protocol because of a mystery accident at his home, it was business as usual.
Coaches and the front office remained mum on Diggs' issue, and he has not spoken publicly about what has caused him to miss two games.
Last week, he was placed on injured reserve, adding more intrigue to the situation and a growing belief that he may have played his final down as a member of the Cowboys.
But not if you ask Jerry Jones, who believes Diggs will return, he just needs to get healthy.
Jones was asked about Diggs' future during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, and gave a direct answer, which is rare for Jerry.
"I don't see that today at all," Jones said, about Diggs' time with the team coming to an end. "He's got to get well, and he hasn't been."
According to Cowboys insider Ed Werder, Diggs' "primary concern" has been an issue with his right knee. That's what reportedly led to the cornerback being placed on IR, not the mystery concussion.
Hopefully Diggs can get healthy and return to the field later this season. If not, it may be best for the two sides to part ways and get a fresh start.
End of an era?
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
