Cowboys make major decision on Trevon Diggs' future amid mystery concussion saga
The confusing, ongoing saga involving Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has taken a turn, and he will now be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Cowboys have placed Diggs on injured reserve as he continues to deal with a concussion suffered during an accident at his home.
There are very details available about Diggs' situation, with the team refusing to publicly disclose any information. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed he knows what happened to Diggs, but said it is up to the defensive back to share those details with the media when he is ready.
Now that he is on injured reserve, Diggs is ineligible to play for at least four weeks. He was already slated to miss his second consecutive game in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
With the news, you now have to wonder if Diggs has played his final snap as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. And whether anyone will ever know what happened in the incident at his home, which sparked the wild situation.
The end of an era?
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
Throughout the first six weeks of the season, Diggs has been unhappy with the team's scheme and has not been afraid to call it out. While it would great to see him back on the field as the team starts to turn things around, it may be best for both sides to get a fresh start.be
