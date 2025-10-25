Trevon Diggs 'primary issue' leading to IR move non-concussion related
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks, and the team will once again be short-handed when they take the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Starting safety Malik Hooker was previously placed on injured reserve due to a left toe injury. On Friday, the team announced two other starters, Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson, would miss Sunday afternoon's game at Mile High.
Wilson is dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, while Diggs has missed back-to-back games while in concussion protocol. However, the concussion is not the "primary issue" that landed the All-Pro corner on IR, according team insider Ed Werder.
According to Werder, the biggest concern surrounding Diggs is his right knee.
"The right knee is the primary issue for Trevon Diggs at the moment and caused Cowboys to place on IR," Werder wrote on X.
"In January 2025, Diggs underwent a chondral tissue graft in which pieces of bone and cartilage were transplanted into the affected area to improve the joint function in his left knee."
Diggs played in the first six games on the season, but has had mixed results. He was benched earlier in the year, but earned his starting job back a week later. Now, the knee issue popped up as he was dealing with the concussion saga, and he will miss a minimum of four weeks.
Hopefully the knee damage doesn't prove to be an even longer-term issue, but for now, it's certainly concerning that a player who has a history of knee injuries is once again being sidelined by one.
You now have to wonder if we have seen the last of Diggs in a Cowboys uniform.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 38 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
It may be best for the two sides to get a fresh start.
