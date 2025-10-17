Cowboys remain mum on Trevon Diggs' mystery concussion, Stephen Jones dodges question
The Dallas Cowboys can never go through a week of the NFL season without making some sort of headline. Whether Jerry Jones or his son makes a ridiculous comment during their weekly radio appearances or sports talk shows use the Cowboys for ratings, there is always a conversation about America's Team.
Then, you have the absolutely bizarre headlines that come out of Dallas that only the Cowboys can deliver. On Friday afternoon, that involved All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs suffered a concussion in an "accident" at his home and was swiftly ruled out of the team's Week 7 showdown with the division rival Washington Commanders. There are very few details about the incident that led to Diggs' concussion, and it doesn't look like we will be getting any anytime soon.
After news of Diggs' concussion went public, everyone was searching for answers. NFL insider Josina Anderson shut down any speculation that the concussion was a result of any "dispute" at his home.
But if you're looking for any clarity on what went down, don't bother asking Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.
Jones was asked about Diggs missing Sunday's game when passing by the media on Friday afternoon, but he said he had no comment on the situation, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
So, for now, everyone is staying mum. We'll have to see if anyone speaks out about what went down with Diggs, or if he reveals himself what led to the unfortunate situation.
Diggs' latest setback
Earlier this season, Diggs was benched amid ongoing struggles in the secondary. While the Cowboys claimed Diggs' benching was because he had been battling injuries during practice, Diggs appeared to believe it was performance based.
He ultimately returned to the starting lineup, but will now be forced to miss his first game of the year.
Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception or pass defended.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 37 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
