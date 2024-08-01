Cowboys Country

Cowboys cornerback duo ratings unveiled for Madden 25

Where did the Dallas Cowboys corner duo of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland land in the Madden 25 ratings?

Tyler Reed

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

EA Sports has dropped the ratings for another position for their anticipated Madden 25. The Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase are excited to see cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs make the list.

However, are their rankings too low, too high, or just right?

Take a look at the top 18 cornerbacks for EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 below:

Both Cowboys corners landed in the top 15, with Diggs at 14 with an 89 rating and Bland at 15 with an 88 rating. Diggs is coming off of an injury that caused him to miss a majority of last season.

However, the fifth-year corner will be looking to find the magic of his 2021 season, which saw him grab 11 interceptions.

DaRon Blan
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bland is entering his third season with the franchise, coming off his career-best 9-interception season from 2023. There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Cowboy's secondary this coming season. However, one has to believe that these ratings will light an even larger fire in the minds of two guys looking to make their mark.

With so many questions left to be answered on the offensive side of the ball, the defense seems to be in good hands with Bland and Diggs.

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

