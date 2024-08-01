Cowboys cornerback duo ratings unveiled for Madden 25
EA Sports has dropped the ratings for another position for their anticipated Madden 25. The Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase are excited to see cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs make the list.
However, are their rankings too low, too high, or just right?
Take a look at the top 18 cornerbacks for EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 below:
MORE: Trevon Diggs claps back after top 10 cornerback snub
Both Cowboys corners landed in the top 15, with Diggs at 14 with an 89 rating and Bland at 15 with an 88 rating. Diggs is coming off of an injury that caused him to miss a majority of last season.
However, the fifth-year corner will be looking to find the magic of his 2021 season, which saw him grab 11 interceptions.
Bland is entering his third season with the franchise, coming off his career-best 9-interception season from 2023. There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Cowboy's secondary this coming season. However, one has to believe that these ratings will light an even larger fire in the minds of two guys looking to make their mark.
With so many questions left to be answered on the offensive side of the ball, the defense seems to be in good hands with Bland and Diggs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader