All-Pro Trevon Diggs comments on return to Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys received some good news this week when All-Pro defensive back Trevon Diggs passed his physical nd was cleared to return from the PUP list.
Diggs will be eased back into practice after recovering from a torn ACL that cost him most of his 2023 campaign, but he is eager to get back to work.
He spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and reflected on his 10-month recovery and time away from the game.
"I'm super excited," Diggs said, via the team's official website. "I haven't played football in a long time. Just being able to be out here, practicing with them, seeing everything, it's been a blessing. I can't be more thankful.
"You have that family feeling when you come to practice, come to work every day. Me not being able to be there with the guys, I felt that was the hardest part. Really, those guys are like my brothers. Being away from them and the team, not being able to go to war with my brothers was the hardest part."
Diggs said he leaned on teammates DeMarvion Overshown, John Stephens Jr., and David Durden, who also suffered torn ACLs last season, during his recovery. Fellow defensive back Jourdan Lewis, who missed significant time with an injury in 2022, was also a help.
Now, Diggs will be returning to the field opposite fellow All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to form one of the NFL's best defensive back duos, whether those around the league want to admit it or not.
