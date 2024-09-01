Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 7: Trevon Diggs
Picture this: Next Sunday, you'll be planning your favorite Doordash order, looking for your lucky jersey, and canceling any plans with your family that you wanted to avoid in the first place.
Yes, next Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will take the field for their first regular-season game.
Seven days separate Cowboys Nation from that glory. With that, we take a look at the best player to ever wear the number 7 for the franchise.
Trevon Diggs- CB
Starting his career wearing No. 27, Trevon Diggs has left his mark in a different number, 7. In one of the greatest seasons in the history of the league for a cornerback, Diggs finished the 2021 season with 11 interceptions, including running back for two touchdowns.
Diggs has earned two Pro Bowl selections and grabbed All-Pro honors in 2021.
The Cowboys corner will be looking to return to All-Pro form after missing most of last season due to injury.
The team will need Diggs to be his old self as the team's other All-Pro corner, DaRon Bland, will be out of action to start the season. The No. 7 will be on a mission this season.
