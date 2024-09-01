Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 7: Trevon Diggs

A closer look at the best player to wear the number 7 for the Dallas Cowboys who is one of the best ball-hawking defensive backs in the NFL.

Tyler Reed

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Picture this: Next Sunday, you'll be planning your favorite Doordash order, looking for your lucky jersey, and canceling any plans with your family that you wanted to avoid in the first place.

Yes, next Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will take the field for their first regular-season game.

Seven days separate Cowboys Nation from that glory. With that, we take a look at the best player to ever wear the number 7 for the franchise.

MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 8 Troy Aikman

Trevon Diggs- CB

Starting his career wearing No. 27, Trevon Diggs has left his mark in a different number, 7. In one of the greatest seasons in the history of the league for a cornerback, Diggs finished the 2021 season with 11 interceptions, including running back for two touchdowns.

Diggs has earned two Pro Bowl selections and grabbed All-Pro honors in 2021.

MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 9 Tony Romo

The Cowboys corner will be looking to return to All-Pro form after missing most of last season due to injury.

The team will need Diggs to be his old self as the team's other All-Pro corner, DaRon Bland, will be out of action to start the season. The No. 7 will be on a mission this season.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025

SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season

Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024

Texas Legends: Micah Parsons meets Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo (VIDEO)

Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News