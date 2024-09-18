Trey Lance could be Cowboys secret weapon against Ravens in Week 3
Mike McCarthy held a press conference on Wednesday as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into Week 3 feels early to break out the ‘must-win’ label but this one feels like a contest the Cowboys have to pull off.
It won’t be easy, especially for a defense that was picked apart by the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Their confidence took a hit in the 44-19 defeat and now, they have to face the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.
The good news, at least according to McCarthy, is that Dallas has a secret weapon to help them prepare — Trey Lance.
“Well, he's dynamic, No. 1. We feel really good about what Trey [Lance] can give us there as far as running those scout teams reps, and Cooper [Rush] will handle some of the other things too," the head coach said, via DLLS Cowboys. "Lamar is a dynamic, dynamic player.”
Yes, the same Trey Lance who threw five picks in the preseason finale. Of course, McCarthy doesn’t think Lance will help the defense by throwing them several interceptions and boosting their morale, but by using his athleticism to mimic Jackson.
In fairness to McCarthy, Lance is the closest thing the Cowboys have to Jackson but it’s still not remotely close to what the team will see on Sunday.
Jackson is arguably the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time. Dallas has to be prepared for anything while also knowing nothing they can do during the week will truly simulate Jackson.
