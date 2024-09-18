Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens: Preview, Odds, Mazi Smith Injury Update
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (0-2) in Week 3 of NFL action. Can the Dallas defense rebound against the Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson? Both teams are fresh off ugly losses and looking to get back on track.
The good news is, history is on Dallas' side. Since 2021, the Cowboys are 12-2 the week following a loss, an .857 winning percentage in weeks following a loss (ranks tied for first best in NFL.)
The Dallas defense had no answer for the New Orleans Saints last week, who embarrassed the Cowboys in front of their home town crowd, 44-19. New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, while the team amassed nearly 200 rushing yards vs. Dallas.
The Ravens are searching for their first win after surrendering a 10-point fourth quarter lead to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Containing the electric Jackson and running back Derek Henry will be no easy feat. Baltimore currently ranks No. 7 in the league in total rushing yards with 336 yards.
Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135).
This week could be big for Lamb when it comes to explosive plays. The Ravens pass defense is allowing a league-leading 567 yards through the air and 10 plays of 20 yards or more.
RECORD WATCH: With 69 passing yards, Dak Prescott will reach 30,000 career passing yards and become the ninth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark in his first 117 career games.
INJURY UPDATE: Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith left practice early on Wednesday with Dallas' head athletic trainer Jim Maurer according to multiple reports. More updates to come.
FUN FACT: Brandon Aubrey has made all 13 field goal attempts of 50-or-more yards to start his career, the most in NFL history.
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (0-2)
ODDS: Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite vs. the Ravens
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 at 3:25 p.m. CT
LOCATION: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports/ Fox 4 DFW, KRLD-FM 105.3 THE FAN
THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons on rebounding from the Week 2 loss:
“The team this season is the newest and most diverse team I’ve ever been on and we’re really creating a new identity for ourselves,” said Parsons. “For me, I look at my mistakes and it helps hold me accountable and push the guys throughout the week to get back to the basics and fundamentals, which is our priority.”
