Video shows Trey Lance's rocky start to Cowboys training camp
Trey Lance is going to be given every opportunity during training camp and the preseason to show the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff what he has, but things aren't getting off to a good start.
Through two practices, Lance has had a rocky performance with multiple interceptions and errant passes during the sessions.
Video shared on social media shows some of those early struggles which include a pick six.
To be fair to Lance, the pick-six wasn't his fault.
Sure, the pass was a bit high, but it hit Deuce Vaughn on the hands before being deflected up into the air for the interception.
It's also early in camp, so once everyone settles in Lance will hopefully find his stride.
Things haven't been much better for Rush. According to various reports from camp, Rush has had struggles with accuracy of his own. And he's the veteran, so you would expect him to be a step ahead of Lance, but that hasn't been the case.
Entering the weekend, the two quarterbacks remain neck-and-neck, so it's going to be interesting to see who the first man to separate himself in the competition is. Practice resumes on Saturday morning.
