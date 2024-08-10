Trey Lance talks excitement for Cowboys' NFL preseason opener
Trey Lance is in the middle of his first full training camp as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and he's ready to kick off the NFL preseason on Sunday afternoon when America's Team takes on the Los Angeles Rams.
Lance is locked in a battle with Cooper Rush to be the Cowboys' primary backup behind Dak Prescott, and he's ready to take the opportunities presented to him in the preseason.
The former No. 3 overall pick is excited, but he's keeping focused and trying to keep his emotions in check.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Rams: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason matchup
"It's just playing ball," Lance told reporters after Friday's practice, according to DallasCowboys.com. "Not really thinking too much about it. I've had a lot of reps with these guys, so I'm excited to go out and run the offense well.
"I'm going into this game the same as I've gone into every other game my whole entire life — college, high school. he said. "I don't think that I'll put too much extra in it. I'm not gonna play any harder than I have in the past, or not harder... Big game for me. Big game for us so I'm excited to go out there and play well."
Like Dak Prescott, Lance is entering the final year of his current deal, so it's a "prove it" preseason for the North Dakota State Bisons legend. With a strong performance, he can be the team's QB2 and set himself up for the future in Big D.
Lance was a part of two FCS championship teams at North Dakota State and was named the 2020 FCS Championship Game MVP, but he started only 17 games in his three years with the Bison.
He finished his college career with a perfect 17-0 record, 2,947 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, Lance added 1,325 yards and 18 scores.
That was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the 49ers, Lance played in 8 games with four starts, throwing for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He rushed for 235 and one touchdown.
He joined the Cowboys via trade after the 2023 NFL preseason, and now, he gets to prove to Jerry Jones and company that he was worth the investment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason opener
Talk Yo Sh**: Dez Bryant fires off on leadership within Cowboys organization
Step Up Or Step Out: Which Cowboys wide receiver will be the odd man out?
Why Not? Micah Parsons at running back is so crazy we’d love to see it
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart