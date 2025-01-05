Trey Lance's future should be clear after Week 18 performance vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys finished up the 2024-25 regular season in a way that wouldn't even shock the most optimistic fan.
The Washington Commanders took home a 23-19 NFC East showdown after a last-second Marcus Mariota touchdown pass sent the Cowboys faithful home with a sick feeling in their gut.
MORE: Brandon Aubrey kicks his way into NFL history books during Cowboys season finale
However, Mariota wasn't the only backup who had a strong performance in the game; Cowboys' backup, Trey Lance, delivered an exceptional performance.
Since Lance's addition to the roster, fans hoped the former first-round pick would get a chance on the field. Week 18 was finally that moment.
Lance didn't throw a touchdown pass. However, the former North Dakota State star still had a strong performance, going 20 of 34 passing with 244 passing yards.
It doesn't appear the team has an interest in bringing back Cooper Rush, as the quarterback could have landed a nice bonus if he were to play in Week 18.
However, Lance had a performance that should have the Cowboys front office interested in bringing him back to learn from starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Lance showed potential in his Week 18 performance. However, will he be on the sidelines in Dallas at the start of next season? One would have to think it is a great possibility.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc