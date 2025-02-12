Troy Aikman weighs in on how Jerry Jones can create the best environment
The Dallas Cowboys general manager and owner Jerry Jones has been put on blast in the media, with many claiming he is more concerned about making money and publicity than he is about winning football games.
No one can truly get in the mind of Jerry Jones, but Troy Aikman, in an interview with WFAA TV, offers some insight into how Jerry Jones interacts with the team's players and coaches.
Aikman was asked the question, "What could Jerry Jones do in terms of the way he interacts with Cowboys players and with Schottenheimer to create the best environment possible for winning football?"
Aikman said, "I think he is a very positive influence, quite honestly in the building and in the locker room. I think it's out there publicly where at times Jerry wants to be the face of the organization, and sometimes that contradicts with what the head coach is trying to accomplish."
Aikman also noted, "Everyone knows that at the end of the day, the owner of all 32 of these teams is the ultimate decision-maker. But if you hire a head coach to do a job and you entrust him to run your football team, then I think you have to let him do his job."
Aikman clearly isn’t a fan of how Jerry Jones is managing the organization and seems to share the perspective of many Cowboys fans who feel that Jones is too involved in the media spotlight
Aikman even pointed to the success of the Cowboys during the Jimmy Johnson era, when Johnson had complete control and was the ultimate voice within the organization. "I know that when we had success under Jimmy Johnson, he was the voice of our organization. He was the one that all players had to answer to".
Everybody from that era remembers how Johnson's coaching career unfolded with Jones firing Johnson because he wanted the majority of the credit for winning back-to-back Super Bowls.
Jones frequent public presence and desire to be the face of the franchise often appears to interfere with the work of the coaching staff, creating a situation where the authority of the head coach is often undermined.
Jones is undoubtedly a positive influence, given his Hall of Fame career as an owner and general manager.
However, at the same time, his actions often undermine the ability of the Cowboys' head coaches to instill their own mindset for winning games. Ultimately, that responsibility falls to the head coach, not the general manager.
