Troy Aikman thinks Brian Schottenheimer will bring important asset to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have nearly completed assembling their coaching staff, which is set to bring a new mentality focused on a run-first approach that emphasizes toughness and physicality.
Cowboys legend and former quarterback Troy Aikman, who won three Super Bowls playing this same style in the 1990s, appears to be a fan of the direction Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff and playcalling will take the team.
In a one-on-one interview with WFAA TV, Aikman shared his thoughts on the past, present, and future of the Dallas Cowboys, offering his perspective on Schottenheimer's potential impact.
Aikman was asked the question, "What can running the football effectively do in terms of creating the right identity for the Cowboys?"
Aikman answered, "You look at the great offensive teams in the league today and that's what they are, they are balanced and they can come at you in a lot of different ways and that's Brian's background."
Aikman later continued his stance on why it is important to be a running team, saying, "I think it creates a toughness, it's a mentality that I think really permeates throughout your entire building. I think it's hard to create a toughness and physicalness to your football team if you are not a running team."
His emphasis on toughness and physicality highlights how a strong running game can help instill a certain mentality within the locker room, something that’s essential for success and has been lacking in the Dallas Cowboys locker room for awhile now.
