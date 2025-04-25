Cowboy Roundup: Tyler Booker highlights, Best remaining NFL Draft targets
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. After an uneventful first round, the Cowboys are gearing up for Day 2 where plenty of splashes could be made.
Dallas needs to find a running back and wide receiver on Day 2, so the picks could energize the fanbase more that Round 1.
There's even the possibility that a trade could be in the works.
While we wait to see how things play out, let's check in on some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and around the web.
Tyler Booker highlights
It may not have been the sexy pick for the Cowboys to make, but Tyler Booker is a good player who could help anchor the line for years.
Best remaining NFL Draft targets
The Cowboys still have several needs to fill and will have opportunities on Day 2. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at who could be the biggest gets for the team.
Cowboys Quick Hits
