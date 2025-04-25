Dallas Cowboys get their running back in Day 2 NFL mock draft
After months of anticipation that the Dallas Cowboys would take a wide receiver at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft, fans were shocked when Tyler Booker was announced as the selection.
To his credit, Booker is an excellent prospect who will be a long-time starter in the NFL. He also came off as incredibly likable and engaging.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans lose their minds over first-round pick
The real issue, however, was the fact that there were several other positions that seemed to be greater needs. The front office believes they can fill those holes later. That said, let's see how Day 2 could play out for America's Team as they have their second and third-round picks on Friday night.
Round 2, Pick 44: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
At pick No. 44, there will continue to be calls for a running back, but with TreVeyon Henderson off the board in this simulation, the Cowboys decide to go with UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Described as a "human bloodhound," Schwesinger knows how to find the ball, and can get to it in a hurry.
Linebacker might not seem like a major need but with Eric Kendricks gone and DeMarvion Overshown recovering from a knee injury, it's a position that has to be addressed. Schwesinger takes care of that need and will be an instant difference-maker on defense.
Round 3, Pick 76: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
At pick No. 76, the Cowboys finally get their back with Damien Martinez being the choice. A local prospect who was a 'Dallas Day' visit, Martinez ran for 3,169 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons.
After two seasons with Oregon State, Martinez proved he can hold his own in the ACC as well, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt for the Hurricanes.
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants to play a physical brand of football, which is why they loved Booker in Round 1. Adding the 217-pound Martinez fits that same mold, making him an ideal fit in their offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Dallas Cowboys lose out on top target, Panthers take Tetairoa McMillan
Micah Parsons left temporarily speechless by Cowboys' first-round pick
New Cowboys pick Tyler Booker has big shoes to fill