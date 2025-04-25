Cowboys Country

Biggest Dallas Cowboys Needs on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys filled a big need in Round 1 on Thursday night, but have a lot more to do on Friday.

Matt Galatzan

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins gets away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense for a long run
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins gets away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense for a long run / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys filled a major need on Thursday night, selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It might not have been the most well received pick from a fan base starving to see some explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball, but the fact remains that Booker filled a major hole.

Regardless, there are still many needs left for a team that finished 7-10 in 2024.

So with that in mind, lets take a look at the biggest needs remaining for the Cowboys in Round 2 and Round 3 on Friday night.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Running Back

The most obvious choice on the board for Dallas, running back has been an issue since Ezekiel Elliott began to decline some years ago. Since then, Dallas has had an average rushing attack at best during the days of Tony Pollard, to a downright disappointing one before the late-season emergence of Rico Dowdle last season.

Unfortunately, Dowdle is now gone, and the Cowboys do not have a back that can carry a true load. They signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason, but that is not going to move the needle in creating a productive rushing attack.

There will be plenty of names on the board for Dallas in Round 2 and Round 3, and the Cowboys need to pounce on at least one to fill the need.

MORE: Insider reveals the two positions Cowboys will target during NFL draft

Wide Receiver

It could be argued that receiver is an even bigger need for Dallas than running back. As it stands, CeeDee Lamb is the only true threat on the outside. Jalen Tolbert was solid but is not a legitimate No. 2 threat, and the Jonathon Mingo trade seems like a miss.

In Round 2, the top names are already off of the board with Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka are all gone.

Still there are plenty of talented names on the board still available, and the Cowboys need to land one of them.

Defensive Back

The future of DaRond Bland is up in the air, and Trevon Diggs is likely to start the season sidelined with an injury. The Cowboys like Caelen Carson on the outside as well, but cornerback still remains a major need.

Fortunately, Dallas should have plenty of names still on the board they can go after in Round 2 and Round 3. That said, with the needs at running back and receiver so dire, it could be Round 3 before they find their man.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Senior Editor/Columnist

Home/News