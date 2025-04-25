Biggest Dallas Cowboys Needs on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys filled a major need on Thursday night, selecting Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It might not have been the most well received pick from a fan base starving to see some explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball, but the fact remains that Booker filled a major hole.
Regardless, there are still many needs left for a team that finished 7-10 in 2024.
So with that in mind, lets take a look at the biggest needs remaining for the Cowboys in Round 2 and Round 3 on Friday night.
Running Back
The most obvious choice on the board for Dallas, running back has been an issue since Ezekiel Elliott began to decline some years ago. Since then, Dallas has had an average rushing attack at best during the days of Tony Pollard, to a downright disappointing one before the late-season emergence of Rico Dowdle last season.
Unfortunately, Dowdle is now gone, and the Cowboys do not have a back that can carry a true load. They signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this offseason, but that is not going to move the needle in creating a productive rushing attack.
There will be plenty of names on the board for Dallas in Round 2 and Round 3, and the Cowboys need to pounce on at least one to fill the need.
MORE: Insider reveals the two positions Cowboys will target during NFL draft
Wide Receiver
It could be argued that receiver is an even bigger need for Dallas than running back. As it stands, CeeDee Lamb is the only true threat on the outside. Jalen Tolbert was solid but is not a legitimate No. 2 threat, and the Jonathon Mingo trade seems like a miss.
In Round 2, the top names are already off of the board with Matthew Golden, Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka are all gone.
Still there are plenty of talented names on the board still available, and the Cowboys need to land one of them.
Defensive Back
The future of DaRond Bland is up in the air, and Trevon Diggs is likely to start the season sidelined with an injury. The Cowboys like Caelen Carson on the outside as well, but cornerback still remains a major need.
Fortunately, Dallas should have plenty of names still on the board they can go after in Round 2 and Round 3. That said, with the needs at running back and receiver so dire, it could be Round 3 before they find their man.
