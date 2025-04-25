Micah Parsons left temporarily speechless by Cowboys' first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys spent another first-round pick on an offensive lineman on Thursday night, taking Alabama's Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall.
Booker will have some big shoes to fill after Zack Martin announced his retirement this offseason. He also joins a line that now has three first-round selections — Tyler Guyton (2024), Tyler Smith (2022).
MORE: Meet Tyler Booker: Dallas Cowboys No. 12 Overall NFL Draft Pick
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear he wants to improve the line, evidenced by the hiring of Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator, who was previously an offensive line coach. Still, the reaction from the fan base suggests they're less than thrilled. As for superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons, he said he is excited about the pick and claimed Booker is "a beast."
Unfortunately, he said this after throwing his hands up in confusion and appearing temporarily speechless.
Parsons recovered well, saying that Booker being paired with Tyler Smith gives them two great guards. He did say he just wanted to see more attention to his side of the ball, which is fair.
Dallas was widely expected to select a wide receiver but with Tetairoa McMillan going to Carolina at No. 8, they went with Booker, who was likely the top player on their board.
