Dallas Cowboys fans lose their minds over first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys made their pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and it wasn't what fans expected.
After months of hoping for a wideout, the Cowboys were on the clock at No. 12 and had a chance to take the fastest wideout in the class — Matthew Golden. They elected not to add the Texas product, instead going with Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys lose out on top target, Panthers take Tetairoa McMillan
As expected, fans were upset with Jon Machota sharing their reaction in Green Bay.
It wasn't just the fans attending live who were bothered by the move.
Even Micah Parsons' brother was upset, firing off several tweets. Most were not safe for work, but he had at least one that could be shared.
Booker isn't a bad selection, and chances are high that he turns into a good player. Dallas also had a need at guard with Zack Martin retiring in the offseason. The problem is that this felt rather high, which is what many analysts are saying.
Dallas will be back on the clock at No. 44 in Round 2 and still need to land a wide receiver and running back.
