Tyler Guyton embraces Dallas Cowboys debut with quote fans will love
For Dallas Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, stepping onto the field for his first preseason game was the culmination of a lifelong aspiration.
"Amazing. A dream come true," Guyton said. "I've always wanted to wear the star and I finally got to do it."
Guyton's debut was a poignant moment, marking the transition from years of watching the Cowboys to actively contributing on the field.
MORE: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
"I just thought about all of the times I've watched the Cowboys play. It's really been years of me watching, and finally getting to play was super cool to me," he shared.
While the rookie's excitement was palpable, the sting of the loss was also evident. "I know my family is super excited about it. I'm also super excited about it. I just wish we would've won."
Reflecting on his performance, Guyton maintained a balanced perspective. "I thought I did pretty good, handled my business," he stated. "Thing to work on, of course, but I got the butterflies out."
Guyton's debut showcased a blend of youthful enthusiasm and grounded self-assessment. While the loss served as a reminder of the competitive nature of the NFL, his "dream come true" moment and self-assured performance underscore his potential as a key player for the Cowboys in the future.
