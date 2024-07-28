Tyler Guyton gives Cowboys hope after doing the impossible on Sunday
When the Dallas Cowboys let Tyron Smith walk in free agency, it left some mighty big shoes to be filled. The Cowboys decided not to look for a veteran to take over but instead used the No. 29 pick in the NFL Draft on Tyler Guyton.
The Oklahoma product has all the tools to be a success on the left side but he spent the majority of his time with the Sooners on the right side. It will take time for him to get up to speed but with the team's schedule to kick off the season, he doesn't have much time.
That's why he's been a question mark heading into camp but on Sunday, he gave the team hope as he held his own while going up against Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys' top pass-rusher was held off "on a couple reps" according to Patrik Walker.
It's still early in camp so we're not ready to carve out the bust for Canton, but this is an encouraging sign for Guyton. It also highlights one of the primary reasons the front office zeroed in on him in the draft.
The 6-foot-8, 322-pounder has plenty of strength but his athleticism is what stands out. He has quick enough feet to keep speed rushers from ruining the game plan.
If he can continue to build on days like this, their O-line might wind up being just fine.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc