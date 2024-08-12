Tyler Guyton's preseason debut proves Cowboys can't miss drafting OL
Since Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, the team has drafted five offensive linemen in the first round: Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014), Tyler Smith (2022), and their most recent selection, Tyler Guyton (2024). The first four have all gone on to receive All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, with many believing Zack Martin and Tyron Smith are destined for Canton.
If that doesn’t put pressure on a rookie, I don’t know what will. Perhaps the only thing more demanding would be forcing a rookie out of his comfort zone and having him learn a completely new position in just one off-season.
Yet, Tyler Guyton has handled the glamour, demand, and pressure like a true professional. His first preseason game offers a glimpse of what he could become in the NFL.
According to Marcus Mosher, in his first preseason game, "Guyton played 21 snaps and did not allow a single QB pressure or hit".
Nobody expects Tyler Guyton to be Tyron Smith right away; however, it’s encouraging to see how natural Guyton looked playing at left tackle.
Currently the 2nd-string left tackle, Guyton is likely to receive all first-team reps with Chuma Edoga in a walking boot. The question now is whether Guyton can secure the starting spot before the Cowboys’ Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns
