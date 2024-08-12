Cowboys Country

Tyler Guyton exceeds expectations in his first preseason game, showing why he is the Dallas Cowboys' next star offensive lineman.

Since Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, the team has drafted five offensive linemen in the first round: Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014), Tyler Smith (2022), and their most recent selection, Tyler Guyton (2024). The first four have all gone on to receive All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors, with many believing Zack Martin and Tyron Smith are destined for Canton.

If that doesn’t put pressure on a rookie, I don’t know what will. Perhaps the only thing more demanding would be forcing a rookie out of his comfort zone and having him learn a completely new position in just one off-season.

Yet, Tyler Guyton has handled the glamour, demand, and pressure like a true professional. His first preseason game offers a glimpse of what he could become in the NFL.

According to Marcus Mosher, in his first preseason game, "Guyton played 21 snaps and did not allow a single QB pressure or hit".

Nobody expects Tyler Guyton to be Tyron Smith right away; however, it’s encouraging to see how natural Guyton looked playing at left tackle.

Currently the 2nd-string left tackle, Guyton is likely to receive all first-team reps with Chuma Edoga in a walking boot. The question now is whether Guyton can secure the starting spot before the Cowboys’ Week 1 clash against the Cleveland Browns

