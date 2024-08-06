CBS Sports names Dallas Cowboys All-Pro to 2024 All-Under-25 Team
In a testament to his breakout 2023 season, Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith has earned a spot on CBS Sports' 2024 All-Under-25 Offensive Team.
This recognition solidifies Smith's status as one of the NFL's rising stars and a cornerstone of the Cowboys' offensive line.
The Dallas Cowboys star earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in 2023 playing at left guard. Smith earned a 74.4 overall PFF grade, and an 80.7 run-blocking grade. At just 23 years old, the former first-round pick out of Tulsa will be an important player on the Cowboys offensive front for years to come.- Jordan Dajani
A former first-round pick out of Tulsa, Smith quickly established himself as a reliable presence on the offensive line.
During his rookie season, the young Smith was given the responsibility of stepping in for an injured veteran, the future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith at left tackle.
The Tulsa product did not disappoint and as a result, he was selected for the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team.
In 2023, Smith moved back to the left guard position and had a breakout season, allowing just one sack and 24 pressures according to PFF.
The Tulsa product was named to his first career Pro Bowl and was a second team All-Pro selection.
As he continues to hone his skills and develop as a player, the future looks exceptionally bright for the third year versatile OL.
