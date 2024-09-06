Tyler Smith knows Dak Prescott deserves a new deal with the Cowboys
This offseason has been full of contract drama for the Dallas Cowboys.
After refusing to sign any substantial deals with outside free agents, Jerry and Stephen Jones then turned their love of low-balling players on their own. Following months of stalled talks, they finally broke down and paid CeeDee Lamb which opened the door for them to get back to work on an extension for Dak Prescott.
Of course, that’s led to nothing as we’re just hours from the Week 1 kickoff and nothing is in place with their franchise quarterback.
MORE: Winning Super Bowl with Cowboys is 'A No. 1' goal for Dak Prescott
Prescott has done well leaving things up to his representatives but he’s getting help from teammates as well.
For example, starting left guard Tyler Smith went all-in with his praise for Prescott. Smith cited his work ethic and grind before saying he’s hopeful they keep “my quarterback” in town.
A first-round pick in 2022, Tyler Smith has developed into a premier guard in the NFL. He’s also becoming a vocal leader for Dallas and has no problem speaking up for his teammates.
Dallas fans were recently voted as one of the more pessimistic fan bases entering this season but perhaps they could see a little more sunshine ahead if the Jones family listens to Smith.
