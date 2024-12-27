Cowboys Country

Underrated Cowboys defender projected for $100 million in free agency

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is one of the most underrated defenders in the NFL, but it won't be long until he gets a major payday.

Josh Sanchez

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have several key players who will hit NFL free agency after the season. One of those players is star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Odighizuwa has been one of the top interior defenders throughout the season, but he continues flying under the radar.

Don't expect that to be the case when free agency hits in 2025.

Odighizuwa, a 2021 third-round pick, has four sacks on the season which matches a career high. He has consistently disrupted opposing offenses and jumps off of the screen.

According to Pro Football Focus, Odighizuwa will be among the top free agents available and highly-sought after because of his disruptive pass-rushing ability. PFF compares Odighizuwa to Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who signed a four year, $98 million contract last offseason.

Osa Odighizuwa, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The report reads:

Odighizuwa is another interior pass-rusher with very strong underlying metrics that haven’t quite translated to major sack production through nearly four seasons. While the Dallas Cowboys’ season has fallen off the rails as injuries have piled up, Odighizuwa has stayed the course and played some of the best ball of his career over the second half of the campaign. The 2021 third-round pick is quietly one of the more underrated defenders across the entire NFL.

Pro Football Focus

If the Odighizuwa comparison to Madubuike holds up when it relates to his value on the free agent market, Osa will be in line for more than $100 million.

Would Dallas match that offer or would Odighizuwa bolt Big D and follow the money? Those are the answers we will learn in the coming months, but Cowboys Nation will hope Jerry isn't as frugal as he was a year ago.

