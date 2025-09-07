Undeterred by Cowboys loss in Week 1, Brian Schottenheimer still has Super Bowl hopes
On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a loss at the hands of the defending NFL champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. That has them sitting at 0-1 to start the 2025 season, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn't deterred by that start.
The first-year head coach was proud of his team for the way they fought in this game, but knows they let one get away.
He also still thinks they can win it all. While discussing the defeat, Schottenheimer said he believes his team can win the Super Bowl, saying that confidence won't change thanks to the talent on their roster.
“I still think we can win a Super Bowl,” he said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“That’s the goal. That’s not going to change. I mean, we’ve got the right type of guys. We’ve got good players. You saw what we’re capable of in the first half, offensively. You saw what we’re capable of in the second half, defensively. We’ve just got to put the game together in a more complementary fashion because that’s what we’re capable of.”
It's not just Schottenheimer who believes in the players, however. The team still believes in their head coach.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott said Schottenheimer had them prepared and gave them every opportunity to win the game.
"He did everything he could to give us opportunities, one, as a head coach, having us prepared, with the way we went out there, and were physical and we played together. We’ve just got to play a little bit more complementary. What I mean by that is defense gets some stops in the first half, and we score points in the second half. Then we’re going to be proud of the outcome of this game," Prescott said.
“But as a head coach, he did his job. And as a play caller, he gave us every opportunity, and he was dialing it up. It sucks that he didn’t get his first win (Thursday night) in Game 1, but it’s a long season, and he’s going to get it.”
Their next chance to get Schottenheimer his first win will be next Sunday as they host the New York Giants in Week 2.
