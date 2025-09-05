Cowboys' discipline in season opener highlights Brian Schottenheimer's culture change
The Dallas Cowboys did not get the victory in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
The 24-20 loss is one of those that left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Maybe that's why Dak Prescott had to spit.
Moving on, even though it was a loss, the Cowboys can still find a lot of positives in the Week 1 performance. One of those positives is the discipline the team showed during the game.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys' four penalties in the season opener were the fewest they've had in a season opener since 2015, when the team had just three penalties against the New York Giants.
The four penalties suffered on Thursday night were for 42 yards, which is the second fewest the team has had in the last 11 season openers.
Culture and discipline were talked about a lot this offseason. Even when the Cowboys had a fight breakout during training camp, players highlighted the way Brian Schottenheimer handled the situation.
Even last night, the spitting incident could have ignited an all-out brawl. However, the Cowboys kept their cool for the most part, except for the kickoff after the spitting incident. Still, four penalties are impressive for a team that changed everything this offseason.
