Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 13's Sunday games
The NFL wrapped up a three-game slate of Thanksgiving games and made its Black Friday debut, and now we head into the weekend with a full Sunday of Week 13 games.
The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers scored wins on Thanksgiving, while the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a controversial Black Friday W.
What does that mean looking forward?
As we prepare to enter Sunday's games, the New York Giants who fell to the Cowboys, have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs and currently hold the No. 1 overall pick..
Dallas, meanwhile, sits near the end of the top 15 with their playoff lives on life support.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we wrap up November can be seen below.
1. New York Giants (2-10)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
4. New England Patriots (3-9)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
6. New York Jets (3-8)
7. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
9. Chicago Bears (4-8)
10. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
12. Miami Dolphins (5-7)
13. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)
14. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
16. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
17. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)
18. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)
19. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)*
20. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)*
21. Washington Commanders (7-5)*
22. Houston Texans (7-5)*
23. Denver Broncos (7-5)*
24. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)*
25. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)*
26. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)*
27. Green Bay Packers (9-3)*
28. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)*
29. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)*
30. Buffalo Bills (9-2)*
31. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)*
32. Detroit Lions (11-1)*
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
