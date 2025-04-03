Cowboys swing major trade with New England Patriots to land backup QB
The Dallas Cowboys have found their backup quarterback. After Cooper Rush left for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the search was on to find the man who would back up Dak Prescott for the 2025 NFL season.
After weeks of speculation and rumors linking the Cowboys to New England Patriots backup quarterback Joe Milton III, the two sides have agreed to a deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.
MORE: Cowboys still looking at trade options, considering 'several things'
Dallas traded a compensatory fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for Milton and a seventh-round selection.
Earlier this week, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told the media that the team was still exploring "several options" including trades, and it looks like he wasn't lying. Finally, Cowboys Nation can be happy that the front office is making moves.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds speed first, gambles with second pick
Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.
Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.
While Prescott has his new backup in Milton, the Cowboys could still explore adding another quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. But now, the team can wait until Day 3 to add another signal-caller as the Cowboys reshape the quarterback room.
