Watch Cowboys’ Tyler Smith hilariously struggle during charity Home Run Derby
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys were on hand for the 12th Annual Reliant Home Run Derby. The event takes place at Riders Field in Frisco and helps raise money for The Salvation Army and local charities. As is always the case, several players were on hand for the event this year.
Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, Jalen Tolbert, Terence Steele, and Jake Ferguson were just some of the featured players who took part in the derby, although some did better than others.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft
Smith, for example, had a hard time connecting with the ball. His struggles can be seen on a video released by the Cowboys’ social media team, and they’re pretty hilarious.
The star left guard doesn’t seem comfortable at all in the batter’s box. His upright stance isn’t helping, but Parsons offers some sound advice when he yells, “more knee bend Tyler.”
Eventually his persistence (and coaching from teammates) pays off for Smith, who was much more effective during his second chance at the plate — leading to him screaming “anything is possible!”
Smith, who is suddenly one of the veterans on the offensive line, took time out after his solid hit to give thanks to his teammates for helping him find success.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries