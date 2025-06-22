Watch Cowboys ' WR CeeDee Lamb casually show off insane basketball skills
CeeDee Lamb has asserted himself as one of the biggest stars in the entire NFL. Despite Dak Prescott suffering a torn hamstring, Lamb still recorded his third-straight season with at least 100 receptions for the Dallas Cowboys — and fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.
While his football skills are undeniable, Lamb showed the world that he's more than a one-trick pony during Fanatic Fest in New York City.
Lamb, who was one of several Cowboys' on hand, was seen displaying his basketball skills as he hit a long shot in a crowded room. Not only did he drill it from deep, but Lamb's shot hit nothing but net.
Lamb signed a massive four-year extension worth $136 million last offseason. He continued to prove himself as one of the best wideouts in the game, but could find more success in 2025.
Dallas added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving Lamb the most talented running mate he's had since Amari Cooper in 2021. While that could take some of the targets away, it could also lead to much more efficiency since Lamb will no longer be the sole focus for opposing defenses.
