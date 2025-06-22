Analyst praises Cowboys WR George Pickens fantasy upside, subtly shades Steelers
There's been no shortage of hot takes since the Dallas Cowboys made their blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.
Dallas landed an elite talent, who could help take their offense to the next level, but there are concerns. Pickens had his share of issues while in Pittsburgh, which was part of the reason he was sent packing.
Since joining the Cowboys, he's been on his best behavior, and with an expiring contract, it's fair to have faith that will remain the case. Another reason for optimism will be the fact that he's in the best situation he's been in since entering the league.
John Daigle said as much when discussing Pickens' upside in Fantasy Football on the Ross Tucker Podcast. Daigle is confident in Pickens' chances of success in Dallas, and even threw some shade toward Pittsburgh when explaining why.
“George Pickens is finally going to get easier coverage for the first time in his career with the most accurate targets he’s ever received. So I love the upside of changing the spectrum for George Pickens. Kind of like how we did for Darnell Mooney last year, going from Justin Fields to Kirk Cousins, and it paid off significantly.” — Daigle on the Ross Tucker Podcast
Dak Prescott might have his detractors, but no one can deny he's an upgrade over Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson. Pickens also didn't have an elite running mate like CeeDee Lamb, who will draw attention away.
The Cowboys offense is looking to bounce back in 2025 and they have the weapons to do so, with Pickens near the top of the list.
