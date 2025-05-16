Watch Dallas Cowboys stars take part in ridiculous golf trick shots
The Dallas Cowboys have been enjoying themselves on the golf course this offseason.
We saw Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, and others pass the time waiting for the NFL schedule release on a live stream. They even brought Stephen Jones out to discuss the roster and learned what Brian Schottenheimer puts in his signature "Schotty" drink.
Now, a new video is making the rounds and it's incredible.
Odighizuwa is joined by Dak Prescott, Brandon Aubrey, Trent Sieg, and Bryan Anger, who all help Josh Cassaday pull off some amazing trick shots.
Watching Cassaday hit the ball out of the air is simply amazing. It's also great to see players throw their own spin on their "passes" to Cassaday.
Both Anger and Aubrey kick the ball, which makes sense given their positions. Sieg, the team's long snapper, also has a unique style as he snaps the ball to Cassaday.
With Odighizuwa, the main thing that sticks out is how massive of a human being he is. Golf is a tough sport in its own right, but it's not often a 280-pounder is on the green.
