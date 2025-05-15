Stephen Jones celebrates Cowboys offseason moves in viral video
This offseason has been full of surprise moves from the Dallas Cowboys.
Fans were shocked when they re-signed Osa Odighizuwa quickly, preventing the breakout star from hitting free agency. They were even more surprised to see them swing a trade for wide receiver George Pickens.
Still, nothing prepared them for the most unexpected move of all — Stephen Jones suddenly becoming likable.
The usually stiff Jones has let his hair down this offseason, including during the team’s live stream prior to the 2025 schedule release. Jones was on the golf course with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, and thanked fans for following them and expressed excitement about adding “running mates” for their star players.
Jones was front and center during the 2024 offseason, which was one of the more frustrating in Cowboys’ history.
They were painfully inactive, which was only made worse by a 7-10 campaign.
This year, Jones and the front office have been more aggressive, which is an improvement even if they didn’t break the bank in free agency. They also hit several home runs in the NFL draft.
Hopefully, this will lead to more success in 2025. If so, perhaps active offseasons can become the norm in Dallas — which would really make Jones likable.
