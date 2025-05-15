Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones celebrates Cowboys offseason moves in viral video

Stephen Jones seems more likable now that he’s added some firepower to the Dallas

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason has been full of surprise moves from the Dallas Cowboys.

Fans were shocked when they re-signed Osa Odighizuwa quickly, preventing the breakout star from hitting free agency. They were even more surprised to see them swing a trade for wide receiver George Pickens.

Still, nothing prepared them for the most unexpected move of all — Stephen Jones suddenly becoming likable.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 record prediction: What are the experts saying?

The usually stiff Jones has let his hair down this offseason, including during the team’s live stream prior to the 2025 schedule release. Jones was on the golf course with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, and thanked fans for following them and expressed excitement about adding “running mates” for their star players.

Jones was front and center during the 2024 offseason, which was one of the more frustrating in Cowboys’ history.

MORE: Cowboys are once again NFL on FOX darlings with Tom Brady & the A-Team

They were painfully inactive, which was only made worse by a 7-10 campaign.

Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

This year, Jones and the front office have been more aggressive, which is an improvement even if they didn’t break the bank in free agency. They also hit several home runs in the NFL draft.

MORE: Cowboys roasted by NFC East rival with brilliant Pokemon reference

Hopefully, this will lead to more success in 2025. If so, perhaps active offseasons can become the norm in Dallas — which would really make Jones likable.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones walks on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones walks on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys record prediction 2025: Picking each game

Dallas Cowboys schedule 2025: Ranking the 7 must-see games

NFC East predictions 2025: Where will Cowboys finish in division?

Cowboys 2025 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season

Ex-NFL QB pretends Cowboys are no longer America's Team, but that his old team is

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News